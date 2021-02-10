The CDC May Consider Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Domestic Air Travel

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In order to control the spread of COVID-19, even more, The Biden administration might consider requiring passengers to test negative when traveling domestically.

According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a recent interview with “Axios on HBO” saying, “there’s an active conversation with the CDC right now [about requiring negative COVID tests to travel]. What I can tell you is, it’s going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out.”

Buttigieg says that the CDC is weighing all options to guide the final decision.

“What we know is that it’s the appropriate measure for international travel, people traveling into the US given some of those considerations. You know I’d say the domestic picture is very different, but you know the CDC is always evaluating what can best be done to keep Americans safe,” Buttigieg said.

CNN reported the new CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the requiring negative tests for domestic travelers could be helpful.

“To the extent that we have available tests to be able to do testing, first and foremost, I would really encourage people to not travel,” Walensky said in a White House briefing. “But if we are traveling, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease the spread.”

No word on when the final decision will be made but Buttigieg says it will be up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases 51 photos Launch gallery Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases 1. New York (729) This week @NYCMayor declared a State of Emergency in New York City. Here's what that means for New Yorkers: https://t.co/JsC8ro3KJm — City of New York (@nycgov) March 15, 2020 1 of 51 1 of 51 2. Washington (642) State of Washington about to go under #MedicalMartial law to stop the #coronavirus.



https://t.co/wRUVaEWaF1 — John B Wells 11:11 (@JohnBWellsCTM) March 11, 2020 2 of 51 2 of 51 3. California (138) California has put out a new policy ending mass gatherings of 250+ people to slow the spread of coronavirus. We’ve been working with companies like Disney to meet it.@Disney has agreed to shut down their CA parks. Expect more to come... https://t.co/RlmTaFL2EK — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 12, 2020 3 of 51 3 of 51 4. Massachusetts (138) The @CityofBoston is taking aggressive action to keep our residents healthy and safe. Our response to #COVID19 has been informed by public health & medical professionals.



By practicing social distancing we can help to #flattenthecurve in our City.https://t.co/UCqNbQnquZ — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 15, 2020 4 of 51 4 of 51 5. Florida (138) DOH is announcing 39 new positive cases of #COVID19. These individuals are being properly cared for and isolated. Visit https://t.co/sUphC9lxVG for more information. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 15, 2020 5 of 51 5 of 51 6. Colorado (101) Here is a current breakdown by age - across Colorado. #Colorado #coronavirus @FOX21News Full story: https://t.co/kPXD3qrUTY pic.twitter.com/xZuisF70lJ — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) March 15, 2020 6 of 51 6 of 51 7. Georgia (99) There are currently 99 coronavirus cases in the state of Georgia.



Yesterday there were 64.. — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 15, 2020 7 of 51 7 of 51 8. Louisiana (91) The Louisiana Department of Health has reported Louisiana’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, a Jefferson Parish resident who is hospitalized in Orleans Parish. #lagov #lalege



📰: https://t.co/E2N29pLb1U pic.twitter.com/8YTINR9Kgm — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 9, 2020 8 of 51 8 of 51 9. New Jersey (69) PSA: The Coronavirus is 34x as deadly as the flu. A man in New Jersey, 32 with no health issues, is physically incapable of speaking and is in critical condition. This is not the flu, not the cold. It’s a different breed of disease. Stop pretending this isn’t a big deal. It is... — United States Coronavirus Updates (@USCoronaUpdates) March 12, 2020 9 of 51 9 of 51 10. Illinois (64) BREAKING: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will order all restaurants across the state to be closed to dine-in customers in a further attempt to curb the coronavirus. Delivery and drive up will remain open. This’ll be effective end of business tomorrow. @chicagotribune — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) March 15, 2020 10 of 51 10 of 51 11. Pennsylvania (63) Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Widespread Restrictions Go Into Effect In Montgomery County https://t.co/7lwzkKZxFR pic.twitter.com/KuDjW91ZdM — teamhtc (@technoappgeek) March 15, 2020 11 of 51 11 of 51 12. Texas (51) Actual sign at a store in #Texas #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E5zRDj0r07 — The Right Front Tire™ (@RightFrontTire) March 8, 2020 12 of 51 12 of 51 13. Virginia (41) Breaking: Virginia coronavirus cases up to 41 from 30 yesterday.



Breakdown: pic.twitter.com/StZaQCryZD — Sean Kennedy 🗞 (@SeanDKennedy) March 14, 2020 13 of 51 13 of 51 14. Oregon (36) A man in his 70s has become the first person in Oregon to die from the new coronavirus. He had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to another country where the virus is circulating, the Oregon Health Authority says. https://t.co/uKwkU6rnfG — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2020 14 of 51 14 of 51 15. Minnesota (35) 👏🏼AWESOME👏🏼#Minnesota now offers curbside #coronavirus testing! Call ahead, drive up, and your samples will be taken in just a few minutes with results provided the next day.



EVERY state should offer this.#COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic

h/t @kris_lovaashttps://t.co/nbpTpwvSTm — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) March 11, 2020 15 of 51 15 of 51 16. Michigan (33) Vernors shelves after the coronavirus is reported to be in Michigan pic.twitter.com/YSiymgPZHA — Brandon Engel (@brandonengel_) March 11, 2020 16 of 51 16 of 51 17. North Carolina (32) As of March 14 at 8:00 a.m., the state of North Carolina has a total of 680 public (i.e., non-commercial) #coronavirus test kits.



So the big question is, “Why don’t we have more tests?”



Here’s the situation: — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) March 14, 2020 17 of 51 17 of 51 18. Tennesse (32) CORONAVIRUS CURE? Two researchers the University of Tennessee in Knoxville have discovered a chemical compound that, if it passes more testing, could be the cure to stop coronavirus and prevent it from spreading. https://t.co/IP9wwpwmc0 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 9, 2020 18 of 51 18 of 51 19. Maryland (31) 3 of the Maryland #coronavirus patients have fully recovered @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 12, 2020 19 of 51 19 of 51 20. Wisconsin (27) Wisconsin coronavirus cases

Monday - 1

Tuesday - 3

Wednesday - 6

Thursday - 8

Friday - 19

Saturday - 26 — Kevin Flynn (@KevinFl79824320) March 14, 2020 20 of 51 20 of 51 21. Ohio (26) #BREAKING: Ohio closing all bars, restaurants in response to coronavirus https://t.co/yCMwpOlcsV pic.twitter.com/VSNN3UqTBa — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2020 21 of 51 21 of 51 22. Connecticut (20) 22 of 51 22 of 51 23. Rhode Island (20) One of the first Americans to be diagnosed with Coronavirus (a 48-year-old man from Rhode Island) shares his experience with WSJ



“It almost killed me. It’s alarming when I hear people minimize it as a cold. It was no simple cold for me.” https://t.co/fAvsoMGQO4 pic.twitter.com/qnNEB22b4A — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2020 23 of 51 23 of 51 24. Indiana (19) NEW: Will Indiana @GovHolcomb decide to close all restaurants and bars in the state because of coronavirus concerns?? Here is a response I just got from his office. pic.twitter.com/vA0fnwNakL — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) March 15, 2020 24 of 51 24 of 51 25. South Carolina (19) S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced all South Carolina schools will temporarily close starting Monday as the coronavirus health threat continues to grow.https://t.co/Gfq4KiaH3g — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) March 15, 2020 25 of 51 25 of 51 26. Utah (19) 1st case of Coronavirus hits Utah man in Davis County. His efforts to protect himself & his home were...not very effective pic.twitter.com/esGokWFNqZ — Golden Whetman (@dakicker11) March 7, 2020 26 of 51 26 of 51 27. Iowa (18) BREAKING: Iowa legislature to suspend session for 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic. — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) March 15, 2020 27 of 51 27 of 51 28. Nevada (18) NEW: Trump cancels upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada due to coronavirus outbreak - NBC — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 12, 2020 28 of 51 28 of 51 29. Nebraska (17) 29 of 51 29 of 51 30. Arkansas (16) BREAKING: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has Cancelled All Schools in Arkansas Starting Tuesday, Monday is Optional based on District. Will Remain Closed through all of March due to the CoronaVirus Outbreak. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 15, 2020 30 of 51 30 of 51 31. District of Columbia (16) CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield says there are over 500 coronavirus cases in the U.S. in 35 states and the District of Columbia.



"At the present time, the risk to the American public does remain low." https://t.co/ZacMwZ0t26 pic.twitter.com/HgkZnB9AwG — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2020 31 of 51 31 of 51 32. Kentucky (16) First arrest for not self-quarantining #coronavirus in America.



I applaud the Governor of Kentucky!! @GovAndyBeshear!!



Shame on the man who didn't self-isolate after testing positive! He should be publicly named and shamed! For his community's protection! pic.twitter.com/KPW0Wne2cJ — Theodore R. Smith (@hopeseekr) March 15, 2020 32 of 51 32 of 51 33. New Hampshire (13) SIX NEW CASES: The number of cases of the new coronavirus in New Hampshire has nearly doubled to 13 and dozens more tests are pending, state officials said Sunday.https://t.co/2LpgdhSXFl — The Telegraph & NashuaTelegraph.com (@NashuaTelegraph) March 15, 2020 33 of 51 33 of 51 34. New Mexico (13) BREAKING: New Mexico officials announce students will not have to make up days from coronavirus school closures. — Alyssa Meisner (@AlyssaCBS4) March 13, 2020 34 of 51 34 of 51 35. Alabama (12) What do the numbers tell us so far about #COVIDー19? Here's an explainer on why you should care about the spread of coronavirus in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/5yEh6EpqJz — AL.com (@aldotcom) March 14, 2020 35 of 51 35 of 51 36. Arizona (12) BREAKING: Arizona declares state of emergency due to coronavirus — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 11, 2020 36 of 51 36 of 51 37. Mississippi (10) #BREAKING: The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported the state's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus. https://t.co/NG0ZdnK0Cm — wdam (@wdam) March 12, 2020 37 of 51 37 of 51 38. South Dakota (9) JUST IN: South Dakota confirms first coronavirus cases, including first death https://t.co/L3rtrJE3iE pic.twitter.com/ZUEILTgQ4i — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2020 38 of 51 38 of 51 39. Kansas (8) Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has announced the state’s first death from coronavirus https://t.co/QcsEklPdR9 pic.twitter.com/JxfbB7sMWY — CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2020 39 of 51 39 of 51 40. Montana (7) A lab in US state Montana produced new colored images of the novel #coronavirus (#SARSCoV2) on its scanning and transmission electron microscopes on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Source: NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories) pic.twitter.com/RTXPj09zhC — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 14, 2020 40 of 51 40 of 51 41. Oklahoma (7) Oklahoma has 4 confirmed positive coronavirus cases. At least 37 cases awaiting test results.

Tonight Governor Kevin Stitt posted this picture and faced major criticism within the state and nationally. It’s deleted now. I’ve reached out to his office for comment. #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/UZuGjvEKvg — Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) March 15, 2020 41 of 51 41 of 51 42. Delaware (6) #BREAKING: Delaware has just announced its first positive case of the new #coronavirus. The man is associated with the University of Delaware and officials are now working to identify anyone he may have come in contact with. https://t.co/G5pxuRSV6A pic.twitter.com/FdloxiZfXW — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 11, 2020 42 of 51 42 of 51 43. Idaho (5) It's Saturday, March 14th in Bellevue, Idaho. We have no toilet paper. This is so ridiculous. SMDH#Notoiletpaper #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uQEV5EVnVa — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) March 14, 2020 43 of 51 43 of 51 44. Missouri (5) Wal-Mart

St Louis suburbs

6am Saturday#coronavirusmissouri #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SipEOQrTha — Johnny Applepex (@johnnyapplepex) March 14, 2020 44 of 51 44 of 51 45. Hawaii (4) CORONAVIRUS LATEST: The death toll in the U.S. has risen to 19. https://t.co/itZliPrlx7



—New York declared a state of emergency.

—A quarantine hotel in China collapsed.

—Utah and Hawaii confirm 1st cases.

—The Pope canceled Sunday prayer gathering. — ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2020 45 of 51 45 of 51 46. Vermont (4) Parents at two Vermont schools set up a fundraising campaign for janitorial staff who went “above and beyond” to sanitize their kids’ schools. Over $6,300 was raised for staff who worked tirelessly while the schools were closed. ❤️🇺🇸@standamericanow https://t.co/zqMJ5hCpgi — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 14, 2020 46 of 51 46 of 51 47. Maine (3) Today, @MEPublicHealth and I announced Maine's first presumptive positive case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maine. We have been preparing for this since the end of last year. Now Maine has an opportunity to delay an outbreak and to minimize our exposure. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/QRW5SVtpYh — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) March 12, 2020 47 of 51 47 of 51 48. Wyoming (3) Georgia and Louisiana have delayed their primary elections. Wyoming has suspended its in-person Democratic caucus voting. Here are the latest updates on changes to the 2020 presidential race. https://t.co/tf1vFXvMJT — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 15, 2020 48 of 51 48 of 51 49. Puerto Rico (3) Coronavirus in US:

- US has about 3,400 confirmed cases, over 60 deaths

- Illinois and Ohio to temporarily shut down all bars and restaurants

- Ohio Department of Health says that ‘there are going to be multiple Wuhans in US’

- Puerto Rico to implement curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 15, 2020 49 of 51 49 of 51 50. Alaska (1) Alaska is announcing its first confirmed coronavirus case right now, leaving just four states remaining without a confirmed case. https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 13, 2020 50 of 51 50 of 51 51. North Dakota (1) North Dakota has just announced the state's first case of coronavirus https://t.co/2cT3ezYc12 — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2020 51 of 51 51 of 51 Skip ad Continue reading Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official rankings of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota being the lowest ranked. Every state has called for all business to shutdown for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars etc. The full list is below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Continue reading Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

The CDC May Consider Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Domestic Air Travel was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com