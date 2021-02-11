CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Curfew is Lifted After a Steady Decline in COVID Hospitalizations

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

It seems like the nightmare for the state of Ohio is over. Many were complaining about the curfew that kept a limit on how long someone could be out, and how long restaurants could stay open.

Governor Mike DeWine is stating that as of today the curfew has been lifted, and life can get back to normal.

According to 10tv.com the Governor is pleased with the steady decrease in COVID cases. However is number rise again the curfew will be implemented.

The curfew has benign place since November, and went to 11pm to 5am on January 28th.

Curfew prevented people from being outside during the late evenings, and overnight hours.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble

10 photos Launch gallery

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble

Continue reading NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble

Twitter is roasting Adam Silver after Kevin Durant was removed from Brooklyn Nets Friday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.

Ohio Curfew is Lifted After a Steady Decline in COVID Hospitalizations  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close