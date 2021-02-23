CLOSE
3 Things With Jeff Johnson: Texas Teen Arrested For Walking In The Street During Winter Storm

Texas just experienced one of its worse winter storms and a Dallas suburban teen ended up in jail for basically no reason.  18-year-old Rodney Reese spent the night in jail after police arrested him for walking in the streets. He was targeted for fitting the description of a black male stumbling along the icy streets.  Someone called for a wellness check, and things went left.  Jeff Johnson explains the incident and what happened next.  

