CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

New Albany Swimming Team Wins Division, State Title

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Black And Drew Hosting The TYR Sports Pro Swimming Series

Source: Richmond / Radio One

Congratulations is in order for New Albany swim team, that just picked up a division win. According to the Columbus Dispatch, and thisweeksnews there was one race that separated the New Albany girls swimming team from their first state championship this past Friday.

You would think this would add to the nerves and pressure on the girls, but that was not the case. New Albany finished the meet just as strong as they started, winning 400 freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 24.65 seconds. This put them more than two seconds ahead Hudson, allowing them to clinch the championship.

Big Win for New Albany!! Congratulations ladies, keep it up!

Bobby Shmurda’s Release From Prison Has Twitter Fans Saying YNW Melly Should Be Next

13 photos Launch gallery

Bobby Shmurda’s Release From Prison Has Twitter Fans Saying YNW Melly Should Be Next

Continue reading Bobby Shmurda’s Release From Prison Has Twitter Fans Saying YNW Melly Should Be Next

Bobby Shmurda’s Release From Prison Has Twitter Fans Saying YNW Melly Should Be Next

[caption id="attachment_943140" align="alignnone" width="480"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] YNW Melly is currently awaiting trial in connection to a double homicide he allegedly carried out against what was reported as a pair of close friends in Florida. With the release of Bobby Shmurda this week, fans on Twitter are wondering aloud if the rapper born Jamell Demons could be next but some fans are saying he should remain jailed due to the nature of his crimes. YNW Melly’s name was trending on Twitter in the wake of Shmurda’s renewed freedom, sparking a flurry of conservation about the “Murder On My Mind” rapper known for his melodic offerings. While Shmurda was arrested in connection to crimes allegedly enacted with his sprawling GS9 collective in Brooklyn, Melly’s case was tied to his alleged actions after two men from the YNW (Young N*gga World) crew, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., both were shot and reportedly driven to a local hospital by Melly. Melly broke out as a rapper with the aforementioned “Murder On My Mind” single which described a bone-chilling scene of him carrying out the killing of a rival. All of the details were delivered essentially in the form of a trap-influenced R&B track. The Gifford, Fla. native was then signed to a contract with 300/Atlantic Records, going on to work with Kanye West on the “Mixed Personalities” hit. Considering the violent nature of the crimes YNW Melly is connected to, which includes being named in the murder of a deputy’s sheriff in his hometown in 2017, some fans on Twitter believe that he should remain in jail. We’ve got the reactions from Twitter below. — Photo: Getty

New Albany Swimming Team Wins Division, State Title  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close