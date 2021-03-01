New Albany Swimming Team Wins Division, State Title

Congratulations is in order for New Albany swim team, that just picked up a division win. According to the Columbus Dispatch, and thisweeksnews there was one race that separated the New Albany girls swimming team from their first state championship this past Friday.
You would think this would add to the nerves and pressure on the girls, but that was not the case. New Albany finished the meet just as strong as they started, winning 400 freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 24.65 seconds. This put them more than two seconds ahead Hudson, allowing them to clinch the championship.
Big Win for New Albany!! Congratulations ladies, keep it up!
Bobby Shmurda’s Release From Prison Has Twitter Fans Saying YNW Melly Should Be Next
Lmao Nigga deleted my Tweet cuhz I said keep YNW Melly Ass in jail... I don’t wish Jail on Nobody! but I do Acknowledge it’s some Niggas we don’t need our here! So like I said... KEEP MELLY! We Got Bobby Bitch! pic.twitter.com/TO2qPWlAlZ— Juan Porno (@LetsWatchPorn0) February 24, 2021
“Free him? YNW Melly killed two people. Why is it free him?” pic.twitter.com/lyL1aiMCag— Shaolin Sam (22-12) (@dexteritydios) February 24, 2021
manifesting ynw melly to come home next pic.twitter.com/XneWEISlIz— H²🇬🇭 (@squaredshih) February 23, 2021
melly watching kodak and bobby get out pic.twitter.com/vlTHLziWOp— trap or cry (@sadboy30k) February 24, 2021
Kodak, Bobby, & Rowdy out it’s time to Free Melly 💯— Long Live Von 🕊 (@DurkioxVon) February 24, 2021
how am i just finding out that YNW Melly’s last name is literally Demons.— nancymarie jones (@nancymarieeeee) February 24, 2021
y’all hear sumn? anywho, free melly till it’s backwards.— Oge🧚🏾♀️ (@okayyoge) February 23, 2021
Free Melly pic.twitter.com/d5K75M7rX9— Taliban 👳🏽♂️ (@OppBusters) February 24, 2021
just saying they got no weapon or evidence that melly did it... free melly— ひ ℮than ひ (@xjohncenafan1x) February 24, 2021
Do yall remember why Melly is in jail?. Why are yall trying to free him?!?!— جمال (@JamelnotJamal) February 24, 2021
Let’s face it at this point YNW melly is not gonna get out pic.twitter.com/h5JKzb5AMN— E.t han (@e_Menus) February 24, 2021
I think I’m haunted by this YNW Melly performance... 😕 pic.twitter.com/hs8pcqt1Lp— Casey Bailey (@MrCaseyBailey) February 24, 2021
