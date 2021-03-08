CLOSE
2021 Cincinnati Music Festival Date Postponed!

Cincinnati Music Festival

The 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival has been postponed due to the state of the pandemic.  Organizers decided that it was best to move the date of the festival to July 21-23, 2022.  “The postponement of the 2020 and now 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern,” said Joe Santangelo, festival promoter. “We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who are working to adjust their schedules to join us in 2022.”

The great news is that festival organizers will be offering a virtual event in July 2021 to continue to the celebration of music with throwback festival performances and more.  So what does that mean if you already have tickets?  You have options:

  • Keep your ticket for 2022: Your ticket will work for entry to the 2022 show. To avoid confusion, your ticket will be replaced by the original point of purchase with a new ticket (same seat location) and new dates later this year.
  • Ticketmaster will be sending fans that purchased a ticket through them an email with an easy click-thru link to request a refund.
  • If you purchased your tickets by calling the Santangelo Group at (513) 924-0900, you will have the option for a refund as well. You will simply need to mail your tickets back and once received, a refund will be issued. Call or send an email to start the process at (513) 924-0900 or contactus@cincymusicfestival.com.
  • If you purchased tickets through a third-party vendor like Vivid Seats or Stub Hub, please return to your original point of purchase to obtain information about your options.

Festival organizers are working with hotels and airlines to be flexible with festival-goers reservations to accommodate the date change.

The festival will still be held at Paul Brown Stadium, a finalized lineup will be announced in the next few months.  In the meantime, organizers are working to confirm all of the great acts will be available for the new dates.

For more information, visit their website CincyMusicFestival.com 

