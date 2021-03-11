CLOSE
Cincinnati: Mt. Healthy Police Are Concerned About OVI Arrest Are On The Rise

Mt. Healthy Police say that OVI arrests are on the rise and they are dealing with more OVI arrests than before.

We’re absolutely out there and we are looking for people who are too intoxicated to drive,” says Mt. Healthy Sgt. Alan Fath. With the weather starting to warm up and the ongoing pandemic, Sgt. Fath says he believes that’s the reason why people are getting behind the wheel intoxicated. “Obviously with the COVID restrictions being lessened and the curfew ending, I feel like people are staying out later, maybe staying at the bar later and unfortunately drinking and driving,” said Fath.

