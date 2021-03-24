CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Becomes First Black Woman To Lead The City

Janey is the first non-white man to lead in the city in centuries.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Boston City Council President Kim Janey...

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Taking the reins as Boston’s acting mayor, Kim Janey is more than just a seat warmer. Janey became the first woman and first Black person to lead the nearly 400-year-old city on Monday. She will be sworn in on Wednesday.

 

Founded in 1630, and incorporated in 1822, Janey disrupts centuries of white male power in Boston. She will serve as mayor until a new one is elected and sworn in later this year. Currently, Janey has not declared intent to run for a full term. 

Fellow trailblazers Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins expressed joy at the news.

“You are the culmination of our ancestors’ hopes, dreams, struggles and achievements,” tweeted Pressley from her official account. 

Former mayor Marty Walsh resigned to serve in the Biden Administration. Confirmed as labor secretary, Walsh resigned as mayor Monday night.

As city council president, Janey assumed the role a minute later. Despite the word “acting” in her title, Janey plans to lead with conviction as she has done in council.

She spent her first day visiting the middle school she attended as a child. “I come to this day with life experiences different from the men who came before me,” wrote Janey in an open letter to the city. “But when I was just 11, school busing rolled into my life. I was forced onto the front lines of the 1970s school desegregation battle. I faced rocks and racial slurs thrown at my bus, for simply attending school while Black.”

“This is the City I love. This is the City where I have been a student and a parent, an organizer and an advocate, a City Councilor and the City Council President. I am proud to continue my work with you, as your Mayor,” Janey wrote.

Janey laid out her vision for an equitable COVID-19 recovery, recognizing that issues such as affordable housing and climate change are not new. She also touched on Boston’s egregious wealth gap between Black and white families, partly due to a long history of discriminatory policies. 

Eyes will be on Boston later this year as a historic field of candidates vie to lead the city. 

Five candidates have declared their candidacy. Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George were the first candidates in the race. All three tweeted positive messages of support for Janey.

Other candidates include Massachusetts state Rep. Jon Santiago and John Barros, Boston’s economic development chief.

Interested candidates must file by May 18. The primary election is scheduled for September 21, and the general election will take place on November 2. 

City charter limits the scope of Janey’s role to pressing matters only. She can still pass or veto ordinances passed by the City Council or handle executive matters such as payroll and contracts according to Boston.com.

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

SEE ALSO:

Illinois City Greenlights Historic Reparations Plan For Black Residents Funded By A Weed Tax

The Fight For D.C. Statehood Is A 21st Century Civil Rights Issue.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

21 photos Launch gallery

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Continue reading Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

[caption id="attachment_4099309" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW HARNIK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 1, 2021 The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers. MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women Black women, in particular, have been accomplishing the unthinkable for centuries and NewsOne is highlighting some of these women and their feats. And while this list would obviously be incomplete without the inclusion of Kamala Harris -- the first woman and Black woman to be vice president and the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government -- her impressive accomplishment is among dozens of other achievements that Black women have steadily been realizing for many decades. The month-long celebration of women dates back to 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week, according to the National Women’s History Museum. In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. “Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women's History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.” Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.” Keep reading to find our curated list of Black women pioneers in history as well as the present day.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Becomes First Black Woman To Lead The City  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 week ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close