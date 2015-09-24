The Women of Empire: Season 2 Upgrades the Style of Cookie Lyons & the Ladies

If Empire Season 1 was full of build up and character development, then the first episode of Season 2 let’s us know it’s all about the action. Last night we were reunited with Luscious and the Lyons Family…but most importantly, the return of Cookie and the ladies of Empire style. They served us with some designer realness!

Last season had Cookie in a 80’s animal print time warp from spending 17 years in jail. Still love those door knocker earrings, though!

This season promises more upscale and eccentric designer looks.

Anna Wintour, fashion royalty, raved about the fashion on the show while being interviewed on the new-Vogue podcast, hosted by Andre Leon Tally.

“Back when Empire aired, I started to hear the drum beats from the fashion world that this was a show everyone was involved in, and loved, and was enjoying.[…]It certainly has a lot of fun with fashion. I thought it was covering a lot of modern culture in a very interesting and honest and moving and emotional way.” ~ Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief, American Vogue

…and the fashion community is definitely having fun with season 2. Tom Ford and Gucci are both name dropped within the first five minutes.

We start the episode with star-studded cameos; fashion lovers rejoicing when they saw Andre Leon Talley (in Tom Ford).

Images via Twitter.

….who shades Cookie for wearing a “last season” Gucci dress (Fall 2013 to be exact).

Image via Twitter

Still, Cookie slays and steals a scene wearing a denim and metallic Moschino jacket from the FW 2015 collection…

Those chunky gold statement necklaces are everything!

Even Cookie’s assistant, Porsha, has stepped up her fashion game in this sporty dress that’s a Mary Katrantzou x Adidas collaboration.

Don’t let Anika’s twerking in a sweater set fool you (or not?). She’s wearing a white Gucci ribbed viscose dress with matching cardigan retailing for $2635.00.

Becky (Gabourey Sidibe), no longer an assistant, but head of A&R, steps up her game with new hair, bright bold colors, and more tailored looks. The tan and black dress she wore is via Eloquii and was altered with sleeves for the show.

Whose style evolution are you most excited to watch? What designers do you want Cookie and the ladies of Empire to rock?

The Women of Empire: Season 2 Upgrades the Style of Cookie Lyons & the Ladies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Danielle James Posted September 24, 2015

Also On 100.3: