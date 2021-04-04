CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Detroit River Days 2017

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

The Isley Brothers may have faced off against Earth, Wind & Fire in a Verzuz for the culture, but Ron Isley won the competition with his grand zaddy swag.

Ronald D. Isley has always been a smooth cat, but at 79-years-old, the salt and pepper beard, foil damask print suit and pristine vocals really took it up a notch. And #BlackTwitter agrees.

The comments section was lit for the iconic lead singer, who looks his best. It’s safe to say, he had all the aunties swooning.

As expected, Verzuz was trending on Twitter and spawned several trending topics, including: Tyrese, R. Kelly and “Not Steve” after host Steve Harvey’s fanboy behavior at the music event.

You may be asking yourself what does Tyrese have to do with The Isley Brothers? Well, the outspoken singer used the comments section to share with fans he was exposed to The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire’s music when his mother would play their songs while drinking in the house. And an additional tid bit about a second TGT album when we didn’t even know there was a first.

R. Kelly began trending after fans took to Twitter to express their desperation to hear just a smidgen of “Contagious,” sans the controversial Chicago singer.

Aside from Ron’s beard, fans are adoring his fabulous fur and suit. Ron posed for photographer Robert Ector in a similarly dapper suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

Ronald wasn’t the only fashionable man in the room. Steven Harvey popped out in a purple satin suit. Okay!

Can we say classic?! Go’ head and show these young whippersnappers how it’s done.

RELATED STORIES:

SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution

D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At Last Night’s Verzuz

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 7 hours ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 9 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close