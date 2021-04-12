CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

BET’s Baldwin Hills star Gerren Taylor passed away in her sleep yesterday (April 11). How did Gerren Taylor die? Sources say she battled with lupus and was on dialysis during the time of her death, but her official cause of death has not yet been reported. Gerren was 30 years old.

BET Awards 2008 - Arrivals

Gerren Taylor pictured on the far right in blue dress (Source: Maury Phillips / Getty)

While most known for her role in Baldwin Hills, Gerren was a also a model who started her career at age 12. She was the youngest model ever signed by the runway division of L.A. Models and she also worked with the Ford Modeling Agency.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Gerren leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Her friends took to social media to share their condolences and memories…

Rest in peace, Gerren.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Al Walser presents the 5th Annual &apos;The Soirée&apos;

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

6 photos Launch gallery

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 week ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close