BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

BET’s Baldwin Hills star Gerren Taylor passed away in her sleep yesterday (April 11). How did Gerren Taylor die? Sources say she battled with lupus and was on dialysis during the time of her death, but her official cause of death has not yet been reported. Gerren was 30 years old.

While most known for her role in Baldwin Hills, Gerren was a also a model who started her career at age 12. She was the youngest model ever signed by the runway division of L.A. Models and she also worked with the Ford Modeling Agency.

Gerren leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Her friends took to social media to share their condolences and memories…

Queen Ashley “Gerren” Taylor, my sister, an LA legend. forever in our heart. rest in eternal peace. @_Moriahj and I prayed for your soul and your family today thinking about all the good times we shared. pic.twitter.com/ktQak6K6Om — eh-tee-en (@walkgoodetienne) April 12, 2021

Rest in peace, Gerren.

