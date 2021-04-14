Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Bobby Brown Red Table Talk

Source: Facebook / Red Table Ta

Bobby Brown isn’t holding back about his losses.

The “King of R&B” guested on Red Table Talk on Wednesday (April 14). While he opened up about his struggles with addiction, sobriety, controversies, and the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., he also weighed back on his ex-wife Whitney Houston’s death in 2012 daughter Bobbi Kristina‘s death in 2015.

When asked whether or not Bobbi Kristina’s ex-Nick Gordon had a role in her or Whitney’s deaths, Brown said emphatically, “Definitely.”

He added, “He was the only one there with both situations. My ex-wife and my daughter. And they both died the same way.”

Brown also stated he believed Gordon had a hand in Whitney’s death and it’s his opinion Gordon was the kind of man who provided “party favors” to both.

Both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina were discovered in bathtubs when they passed. A judge ruled Gordon was legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016, although it’s unclear whether he paid the $36 million he was ordered to following the ruling. Authorities continued to investigate if criminal charges could be levied against him over the next few years but were unsuccessful in charging him.

Gordon was found dead from a heroin overdose in January 2020. Watch the full episode of Brown on Red Table Talk below.

RELATED: RIP Bobby Brown Jr: Singer’s Son’s Cause Of Death Revealed

RELATED: Bobby Brown Says Chris Rock Didn’t Apologize For Whitney Houston Joke, But He’s Not Mad Anymore

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Continue reading Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 6 days ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close