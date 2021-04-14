The FCC Received Over 1,000 Complaints Regarding Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys Performance

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards to perform their chart-topping song WAP, they made a few people angry. According to the Federal Communications Commission, over 1,000 complaints were made regarding the March 14th, 2021 performance.

WAP has become an anthem amongst women who are sexually expressive and liberated. Judging by the context of the song, it was expected that both rappers would go above and beyond to represent WAP. I mean, we’re talking about Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion. Still, viewers felt their performance was “filthy”, “disgusting”, and “crossed the line into pornography”.

One complaint read:

“I wish to file a formal complaint against the televised grammy awards 2021. Although I did not watch the entire event, I just happened to tune in just to see if the mc’s, performers, etc. are still spewing any off colored and/or political jokes and I just happened switch my channel and was stunned to see the Cardi B/Megan, etc. etc. etc. display. This is really something for women (note: This is Women in History Month) and girls to aspire to. You have got to be kidding me. This was a disgusting display of nothing more than sluts being sluts. Is this going to continue? If so, I certainly want to know who to contact to file a lawsuit against the performers, the network, and any and all persons, corporations, etc who either directly or indirectly participated in this display of pornography. If you do not do anything about this, I will need to seek legal advice regarding any action I may take against you.”

The risqué performance fully aligns with the brand of both Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion. Given the nature of the song and the women performing it, I’m not sure what the critics expected. To slut shame these artists because you were unable to pick up the remote control and change the channel, sounds like a torpid and personal choice. No one was forced to watch their performance, including your children. With the amount of unarmed Black people being murdered by police, its troubling to see where others choose to channel their energy. Good luck on the lawsuit though!

