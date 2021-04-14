CLOSE
Common ft. PJ “What Do You Say,” Lakeya ft. Gucci Mane “Poppin” & More | Daily Visuals 4.14.21

Common bounces as he rolls and Lakeyah gets it poppin' with Gucci Mane. Today's Daily Visuals.

A Grammy Salute To The Sounds of Change

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard Hip-Hop OG Common drop any new work what with the countless other career moves he’s been making for the past few years, but the man was an MC first and reminds us of that fact today.

Coming through with some new visuals to “What Do You Say,” the Chicago artist links up with PJ to have a grand ol’ time at a roller rink with some grown women who appreciate some good roller skates. Roll Bounce sequel in his future or nah? Y’all know Bow Wow would be down.

Lakeyah meanwhile may not roll with skates but she rolls with wheels and for her Gucci Mane assisted clip to “Poppin,” Lakeyah assembles a team of sexy young women to ride shotgun before turning up at the strip club.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brockhampton, Heem B$F and DJ Green Lantern, and more.

COMMON FT. PJ – “WHAT DO YOU SAY”

LAKEYAH FT. GUGGI MANE – “POPPIN”

BROCKHAMPTON – “COUNT ON ME”

HEEM B$F & DJ GREEN LANTERN – “LETTER TO SHAY”

RICHIE WESS – “MISSING YOU”

SUPERNARD & HONEYKOMB BRAZY – “STAY DANGEROUS”

Common ft. PJ “What Do You Say,” Lakeya ft. Gucci Mane “Poppin” & More | Daily Visuals 4.14.21  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

