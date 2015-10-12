CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Beyonce’s Dad Teaches Course On Being A Superstar

0 reads
Leave a comment
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Mathew Knowles speaks to Texas Southern University students at the House of Dereon on December 9, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

If you have dreams on being the next superstar,  Beyonce’s dad is giving classes on the ins and outs of being a superstar — all for the affordable price of $199.  Mathew Knowles is still manager for Destiny’s Child, and he’s now offering a one-day workshop called, “The Entertainment Industry: How Do I Get In?”  It will take place at Houston’s performing arts complex, the Hobby Center.  The 200-dollar workshop is being targeted to “aspiring singers, dancers, composers, writers, producers and more.”  This is not Knowles’ first venture in education, as he held a similar workshop last year at Texas Southern University called “The Recording Industry.”

(source–CNN)

Beyonce’s Dad Teaches Course On Being A Superstar was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Matthew Knowles , Matthew Knowles teaches how to be a Superstar class

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close