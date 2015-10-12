If you have dreams on being the next superstar, Beyonce’s dad is giving classes on the ins and outs of being a superstar — all for the affordable price of $199. Mathew Knowles is still manager for Destiny’s Child, and he’s now offering a one-day workshop called, “The Entertainment Industry: How Do I Get In?” It will take place at Houston’s performing arts complex, the Hobby Center. The 200-dollar workshop is being targeted to “aspiring singers, dancers, composers, writers, producers and more.” This is not Knowles’ first venture in education, as he held a similar workshop last year at Texas Southern University called “The Recording Industry.”

(source–CNN)

Beyonce’s Dad Teaches Course On Being A Superstar was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted October 12, 2015

