Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Son Has Passed Age 33

NBA legend and former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen lost his eldest child, Antron Pippen at the age of 33 years old. The news was shared via Scottie Pippen’s social media.

According to Scottie Pippen, his son Antron by Karen McCollum would have been an NBA player himself if it hadn’t suffered from chronic asthma.

I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.  Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping Scottie Pippen, Karen McCollum as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Scottie Pippen’s post below

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. On Monday, March 29th, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, the matriarch of the Obama family and step-grandmother to former United States President Barack Obama, passed away. Read more below. List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021 As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Son Has Passed Age 33  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

