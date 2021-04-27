Fa Sho Celebrity News
#WTFasho: Tyrese Shaves His New Girl Friend’s Private Part On Instagram

Tyrese is out here acting up homeboy has shaved his news girlfriend’s private parts on Ig what the fasho.

 

via Page Six:

Timothy, 25, posted a video of Gibson, 42, shaving her bikini line on her Instagram Story on Sunday. While the model’s face was not in the clip, her legs were kicked up in the air and spread.

“I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?” she captioned the post with an eye-roll emoji. (LoveScott)

  • What are your thoughts should this be a private matter?
  • Would you do this on IG?
