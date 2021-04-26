News
HomeNews

Swizz Beatz Called Out Fake Friends At DMX’s Memorial Ceremony

Swizz Beatz got a message for people who only show up when it's too late.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This past Saturday (April 24), DMX was laid to rest and at a star-studded memorial at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and while his rap peers took the mic to pay homage to the Hip-Hop legend, Swizz Beatz had some choice words for the fair-weather heads in X’s circle.

Dressed down in camouflage attire in honor of X, Swizz seemed to take issue with people who’ve conveniently come in and out of the life of DMX over the years and who weren’t around when he needed them the most. Taking the mic during the ceremony, Swizz called out possible attendees who were M.I.A. while X was going through his struggles over the past decade and change.

Swizz informed the crowd that he doesn’t “want y’all to show up to my sh*t when I’m gone, unless you were showing up while I was here. I want to be sent off with the same love that I had when you were standing next to me.”

Well, that’s a reasonable request.

We’re not sure who or what Swizz saw that prompted him to make the comments but he felt a way about something at that moment. So much so that he implored people in the audience to get the proper legal paperwork done to ensure that their assets end up in the right place with the right people.

“I need everybody to do a will. You have to do your will. You do not want strangers, bloodsuckers handling your business when you’re not here. You want the ones that you love handling your business.”

He’s not wrong.

The procession was as moving as it was touching. Even Kanye West honored Swizz’s rumored request and performed a Sunday Service at X’s memorial.

Check out Swizz Beatz addressing the crowd with words of wisdom below and let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section.

Photo: Getty

Swizz Beatz Called Out Fake Friends At DMX’s Memorial Ceremony  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 days ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close