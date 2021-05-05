Gary’s Tea: Bill Gates Had Weekend Get-Aways With His Ex Girlfriend While Married?![WATCH]

Feature Story
Gary's Tea: Bill Gates Had Weekend Get-Aways With His Ex Girlfriend While Married?!

Bill Gates is ending his marriage with his wife Melinda Gates after 27 years.  Since more information has surfaced about his marriage, Rock-T is dropping all the tea in place of Gary today.  We’ve learned that Bill Gates had an arrangement with his wife to have weekend getaways with his ex-girlfriend during their marriage. According to New York Post, he “would spend a long weekend every year at a cozy beach cottage in North Carolina — with his old girlfriend.”

The Microsoft founder says that the weekend getaways with his “tech nerd” ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad were a part of the marriage plan.

Would you allow your partner to meet with their ex while married?

[caption id="attachment_968307" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: AFP / Getty[/caption] Bill & Melinda Gates announced their marriage of 27 years has come to an end. The couple shared the shocking news in identical tweets on Monday (May 3), announcing they are getting divorced while saying they will continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest charitable foundation they co-founded together.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple opens their statement saying. “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” https://twitter.com/BillGates/status/1389316412259270657?s=20 The couple first met when Melinda began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. They would eventually get married in 1994 in Hawaii. Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 but eventually began to take a back seat in the company he started with Paul Allen back in 1975. He then decided to scale back his day-to-day role within the company in 2008, serving as chairman of the board until 2014. Last year Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world, shocked everyone when he announced that he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy solely. As you can imagine with the announcement of the couple divorcing, Twitter is jokingly (some probably serious) shooting their shot and sending hey big head tweets and other hilarity. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/Kofie/status/1389335917798830081?s=20 https://twitter.com/KingJosiah54/status/1389325377483337731?s=20 LOL. Bill and Melinda Gates are now the second most high-profile divorce coming out of Seattle following Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos, who finalized their divorce in 2019. Mackenzie has since remarried and now primarily focuses on philanthropy after receiving a 4% stake in Amazon, worth more than $36 billion. You can peep more reactions to Bill and Melinda Gates tossing their marriage in the recycle bin and permanently deleting it in the gallery below. — Photo: AFP / Getty DON'T MISS IT... Diddy Really Did Change His Name to “Love”, Per Driver’s License Kandi Burruss Recalls A 'Disrespectful Experience' Working With Boyz II Men, Wanya Morris Responds Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To 23 Hour Solitary Confinement HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

