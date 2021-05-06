Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery

May 7-9 Be Sure to Check Your Order Very Carefully.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake I'm Upset video

Source: OVO / OVO

Drake definitely loves his mama, and in honor of Mother’s Day Weekend, the rapper is spreading that love by putting a little something special in select orders from Uber Eats.

If you’re in Canada and use the popular meal delivery app, you can score a set of candles from his Better World Fragrance House candle line.

Drake unveiled the candle brand last year, and he did it in a major way. The rapper gifted candles – complete with a personal messages – to athletes and stars, including Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kehlani.

RELATED: WAS DRAKE RESPONSIBLE FOR ENDING SINGER NAOMI SHARON’S ENGAGEMENT?

RELATED: DRAKE PUTS BIG MONEY UP FOR RAP BATTLE

Check out a list of participating restaurants below:

Toronto

  • Shoushin
  • Sushi Masaki Saito
  • Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)
  • Sotto Sotto Ristorante
  • Pai
  • Byblos
  • Mamakas Taverna
  • Bar Koukla
  • Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver

  • Anh and Chi
  • Medina Cafe
  • West Oak
  • The Greek by Anatoli
  • The Greek Gastown
  • MeeT in Gastown
  • Vij’s

 

A Better World gave the listen restaurants a limited amount of scented candles. The giveaway begins May 7-9 and is available to customers who order $50 or more worth of food.

Candles are limited to one per patron.

Saving Our Daughters

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

9 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Continue reading Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

During Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland and Harlem of New York thru Reading

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close