Cincinnati: The Cicadas Are On Their Way!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The cicadas are a little late but they are on their way. You know what’s so crazy is people eat these bugs on pizzas and all.

Via WLWT

Unseasonably cool weather is keeping the Brood X periodical cicadas at bay for a few days.

But they’re still expected to emerge en masse very soon — and some Cincinnati neighborhoods will see them in massive numbers.

Cicadas will emerge when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, typically following a nice soaking rain. Unseasonably cool temperatures have postponed their arrival in the Cincinnati area, but they’re still expected to emerge — with numbers in the billions.

Also On 100.3: