‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli

There’s nothing like a good surprise, and Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley did it in a big way this past Mother’s Day by dropping a surprise baby unveiling with her wife Lauren Morelli.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George,” Wiley wrote in tribute to Morelli. The love note continued with a quick shoutout to the new addition, officially named George Elizabeth, with Samira adding to her post, “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

The love story between Samira and Lauren is something that’s both familiar and a bit unconventional. While it’s perfectly normal for many couples to meet at work— these two met on the set of Orange Is The New Black back in 2012, where Morelli was a screenwriter and Wiley famously acted on  —  the story gets a little tricky when you take into consideration that Lauren was married to a man at the time. However, after officially coming out in a 2014 Mic essay, it only took three years before she and Wiley were wed.

Read one of the most powerful quotes from her coming out essay below:

“It feels important to say these things in a public way, to record them where they are easily accessible because if I could think and feel them while working in the world’s most supportive environment, surrounded by people in the LGBT community, where being a minority of any sort is joyfully celebrated, I can only venture to imagine the pain, confusion and fear that might have existed otherwise.”

Congratulations to both Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli on the new bundle of joy! We wish you ladies all the best.

