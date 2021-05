LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Justin Bieber cuts off his hair… He gets a buzz cut!

via People:

On Sunday, the “Peaches” singer, 27, posted photos of a fresh buzzcut to Instagram, one month after he was accused of cultural appropriation for styling his hair in dreadlocks.

Bieber revealed the new look in two photos, sharing a grayscale shot of his hand on his shaved head on Instagram Stories and changed his Instagram profile picture to the same image. (LoveBScott)

