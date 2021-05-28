Feature Story
Swizz Beatz Confirms Soulja Boy + Bow Wow Verzuz + DMX's Exodus Out Now!

Swizz Beatz checked in and gave us the answers to all of your questions, this interview is a MUST see, like seriously! DMX‘s untimely passing impacted us all, we are so grateful he left us with his posthumous album, Exodus, produced by Swizzy of course. This album has so many bangers – DMX definitely left his mark! If you know anything about DMX you know he wasn’t a fan of features but Swizz says, “he was actually excited” to do this album and believes, “this was his best body of work”.

 

Man, that was deep, we all will continue to keep his legacy alive, Rest In Peace to the dog, DMX!

 

Now we all know everybody has been talking about a #Verzuz battle between ‘Big Draco‘,  Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Well, guess what .. Swizzy gave us an exclusive confirming the #Verzuz battle is official, no date has been set though, but you already know we got you on the details as soon as it’s released. Also, Swizzy is super excited to do a rematch #Verzuz with his partner in crime Timbaland!

 

Man, I know it’s going to be epic, make sure you tune in!

 

 

To see all the exclusives we got from the Legendary Swizz Beatz check out the full interview below :

 

Swizz Beatz Confirms Soulja Boy + Bow Wow Verzuz + DMX’s Exodus Out Now!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Close