Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

TRIED IT: AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen Gave My Melanin The Protection It Needed

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Marsha B skin burn

Source: Marsha B / Marsha B

Earlier this year, I learned the importance of having a good sunscreen in your possession. During a quick trip to Florida, I suffered from some of the worst skin damage ever. Up until that trip, I never paid much attention to sunscreen. Like some people, I walked around for years with unprotected skin during the spring and summer seasons. It took tender skin that hurt to the touch, for me to realize my melanin could get damaged by the sun.

During my trip to Florida, I spent all three days on the beach. Without protection, I laid out and caught the wickedest tan ever. I attempted to soothe my skin with Shea Butter, not fully understanding the severity of my burn. When I returned home, I was about 4 shades darker with skin that was blotchy and peeling.

I maintained that tan for approximately a month and a half. I kept my skin moisturized with Shea Butter, and watched my skin heal itself as the weeks went by. For my next trip, I’d do a better job at self-care and bring some sunscreen along. As the Universe would have it, I was gifted the AbsoluteJOI SPF sunscreen right before it was time for me to hop on the plane. This time around, I was taking my skin seriously.

AbsoluteJOI

Source: AbsoluteJOI / AbsoluteJOI

It was important for me to use a brand that specialized in Black skincare. AbsoluteJOI is an inclusive beauty skincare line that was tested and developed by accomplished Black female physician, Dr. Anne Beal, M.D., M.P.H. Her goal was to address the skincare concerns of people with melanin-rich skin.

I received AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40. The light-weight formula is a nutrient-rich 2-in-1 tinted moisturizer specifically crafted for women of color for everyday use. What I love most about this product is that it doesn’t leave that pesky white film behind and it protects your skin while moisturizing it.

Marsha B

Source: Marsha B / Marsha B

My skin experience was 1 billion times better during my recent trip to Miami. Using sunscreen prevent my skin from burning. This time around, my tan lasted for a week and a half instead of a month and a half. I also had minimal peeling.

I’m glad I got to sample AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen because I’ll definitely be including it to my daily routine. I can’t believe it took me this long to recognize the importance of protecting your skin. Now that I know, I’m going to do my part in maintaining healthy, youthful skin by applying sunscreen whenever I’m having fun in the sun.

 

DON’T MISS…

6 Sunscreen Formulas That Won’t Leave You With A Ghost-Like Complexion

TRIED IT: AMBI’s Daily Facial Moisturizer Is Perfect For Daily Sun Protection

TRIED IT: AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen Gave My Melanin The Protection It Needed  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close