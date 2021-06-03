Arts & Entertainment
Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up Sister To Groom Instead

The institution of marriage is viewed on a variety of levels depending on where you are in the world. Take India for example, which saw a bride dropping to her death on the big day, only for her family to offer the groom another viable option: his would-be sister-in-law!

We came across this very WTF story over on TMZ, who identified the deceased bride only by the name Surbhi in their original report. She apparently died of a heart attack right as the ceremony was kicking off, essentially collapsing after exchanging traditional garlands with expected husband, Mangesh Kumar.

Here’s a bit more info on how it all played out at this fatally resourceful wedding, according to TMZ:

“Sadly, Surbhi was declared dead at the scene. Now, this would normally put a halt to most, if not all, wedding ceremonies. But in this case, the bride and groom’s families reportedly huddled up and came up with a solution — Surbhi’s family offered up her sister, Nisha.

When the wedding resumed … the dead bride’s body was taken to another room. 😑

Nisha and Surbhi’s bro told the Times of India, “It was a bizarre situation as the wedding of my younger sister took place while the dead body of my other sister was laying in another room.”

It’s being said that Kumar was so persistent about marrying someone, anyone by the looks of itbecause his family was expecting a dowry from the union. In short, a dowry is any form of property or money that a bride brings to her husband when they get married. It’s arguable as to whether family heirlooms equate to a life of love and happiness, but we’ll just let people live life how they want.

R.I.P Surbhi. Cheers to the happy couple, Nisha and Mangesh?

