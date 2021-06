LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“Dad Stop Embrassing me” starring Oscar winner Jamie Foxx will not return to netlfix for second season. The father-daughter comedy series was executive produced by Jamie Foxx.

He was apart of the decision. Learn more HERE.

Did you like the show?

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: