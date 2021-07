LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hamilton County commissioner Alicia Reece proposed a Black Music Walk of fame at the new Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center.

Today, July 1, 2021 they will meet at 138 east Court street on the 6th Floor.

If you can attend, stop by and show your support.

Learn more about the developments HERE.

