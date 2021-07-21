In the late passing of legendary Biz Markie, his wife is starting to speak out more. Tara Hall shared that out of all of the people who’ve checked on her and the recently deceased MC, Fat Joe was the most consistent. She says that Fat Joe has always been there for their family and will pay for the funeral services.
In other news, Young Ma is denying the. fact that she’s pregnant. A recent interview with Headkrack resurfaced that sparked the conversation. Da Brat breaks down these stories.
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
1. Biz and the Yo Gabba Gabba Crew
1 of 14
Big love to Biz Markie. You taught my kid to beatbox. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tjHdOyF6hu— Peter Hodgson (@iheartguitar) July 1, 2021
2. Mary J Blige, Biz Markie & Doug E Fresh - 2014 Essence Music FestivalSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Men In Black 2 Beatbox Scene3 of 14
4. Biz at Pitbull's 2017 New Year's Revolution in MiamiSource:WENN 4 of 14
5. Fun with Big Daddy Kane and Biz
5 of 14
6. Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys and Biz Markie
6 of 14
7. Sesame Street Remake of "Just a Friend"7 of 14
8. Biz Gets Love On 'The Boondocks'
8 of 14
9. Biz and Snoop at an MTV Pool Party in 2005Source:WENN 9 of 14
10. Biz Markie & DC Young Fly Get Into A Beat Boxing Match10 of 14
11. The Legendary Juice Crew
11 of 14
12. Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party - 1989Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. Biz Beatboxes 'Just a Friend' at People Magazine's Studio13 of 14
14. Biz Markie at Kensington High Street in London, 1988. Gone but NEVER Forgotten!Source:Getty 14 of 14
Hot Spot: Fat Joe Pays For Biz Markie’s Funeral + Is Young Ma REALLY Pregnant?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com