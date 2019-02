1/14/16- Click the link above to hear why the new coach in Cleveland has to abide by a few rules before he gets settled in, find out why the Dallas Cowboys are jealous of Los Angeles and if you need health insurance, Comedian Chris Paul says the new Cosby Care is the way to go!

January 14, 2016

