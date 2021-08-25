Aaliyah’s Mom: Calls Out Arthur For An Unauthorized Film At Aaliyah’s Grave

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Aaliyah’s mom is not playing when it comes to her baby’s music and movies.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), Haughton took to her daughter’s social media accounts to share a letter to her fans about the incident. “First and foremost, I want to thank my dear ‘Special Ones’ (The Fans) that have been with us for years and supported every endeavor that came our way without hesitation,” she wrote. “However, due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah’s resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum.”

Haughton continued, “This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of Remembrance and Love for my daughter. Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will. Aaliyah’s life will still shine no matter what.” (LoveBScott)

