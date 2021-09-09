Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Nick Cannon: Says GOD Willing He Will Have More Kids

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Nick Cannon says if it’s the Lord’s will he will have more kids he already has 7.

 

via: OK! Magazine

TMZ spotted the Wild ‘N Out host strolling around Harlem on Tuesday, September 7, along with friend Jim Jones, and asked the father-of-7 directly if he is opposed to having any more kids in the future.

The 40-year-old explained that, he will definitely continue to expand his brood just as long as it is where God leads him. “If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’ll keep doing,” Cannon said. When asked how he can have so many children, the comedian exclaimed, “It’s the aura, it’s the essence!” (LoveBScott)

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2021-09-08-090821-nick-cannon-1243466/

 

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , God , HAVE , He , kids , more , nick cannon , Says , will , Willing

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 1 week ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close