Nick Cannon: Says GOD Willing He Will Have More Kids

Nick Cannon says if it’s the Lord’s will he will have more kids he already has 7.

via: OK! Magazine

TMZ spotted the Wild ‘N Out host strolling around Harlem on Tuesday, September 7, along with friend Jim Jones, and asked the father-of-7 directly if he is opposed to having any more kids in the future.

The 40-year-old explained that, he will definitely continue to expand his brood just as long as it is where God leads him. “If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’ll keep doing,” Cannon said. When asked how he can have so many children, the comedian exclaimed, “It’s the aura, it’s the essence!” (LoveBScott)

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2021-09-08-090821-nick-cannon-1243466/

