Hot Spot: Rihanna Plans To Open Physical Savage X Fenty Locations In 2022 [WATCH]

Da Brat is keeping us in the know with the “Hot Spot” for today, reporting on a new Chadwick Boseman scholarship at Howard University & Rihanna’s expansion of Savage X Fenty.

Together with Netflix, Howard U will be offering scholarship money to majors in the creative arts as a way to honor Boseman and the alma mater he proudly spoke of while still alive. In other positive news, Rihanna is set to open physical Savage X Fenty stores in 2022 and further expand her multifaceted media empire.

Peep the full “Hot Spot” report below, which also has a positive update on RuPaul’s new deal with Sony Pictures:

Hot Spot: Rihanna Plans To Open Physical Savage X Fenty Locations In 2022 [WATCH]

Photos
Close