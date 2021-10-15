Arts & Entertainment
The Cast Of ‘RHOP’ Show Off Their Season 6 Reunion Looks And They Did Not Come To Play!

The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' gave us a sneak peek of their 'pretty in pink' season six reunion looks and they are all stunning!

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is wrapping up soon as the ladies have reportedly already shot the reunion special for the season’s finale. While we don’t have actual footage from the reunion special yet, the ladies did give us a sneak peek of their reunion looks and they did not come to play!

The upcoming reunion special will feature not only Andy Cohen but also Nicki Minaj as the guest host  and Bravo confirmed that the ladies got all glammed up in rose-colored gowns to “rehash RHOP’s most dramatic season yet.”

While we wait impatiently to see all the drama unfold on the reunion, let’s gush over the ladies’ glam!

Gizelle 

Gizelle wore a custom pink jumpsuit, @jovadijewellery worth $250k, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels as styled by @realaaronmichael.

Karen

Karen Huger kept the pink trend going wearing a custom one-shoulder dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Robyn

Robyn shined in an @nycfashionboutique gown, @jovadijewellery , and #machandmach heels as styled by @bdrstyling..

Candiace 

Candiace wore a @karensabagofficial gown and Versace strappy sandals to the reunion special. The plush pink dress featured a high split that showed off the details of her high-heeled shoes.

Ashley

Ashley looked stunning in a sparkly @rileyknoxxcouture pink dress and matching Jimmy Choo shoes. This dress also featured a high split and a short train that set the entire dress off right.

Mia

Newcomer Mia wore a gorgeous @bridesbynona pink and sheer cut-out gown that featured a high split and a long train. She accessorized the look with @xixi jewelry and @pleasershoes.

Askale

Friend to the show, Askale wore a hot pink @jaellofficial dress and a pair of sexy pink Christian Louboutin shoes. Her one-shouldered dress also featured a long train that she left draped over to one side as she posed for the ‘Gram.

Looking good, ladies!

Also On 100.3:
