LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Body rapper Megan The Stallion lands a Hotties Sauce brand deal with Popeye’s!

Popeye Employee shared the above video on TikTok. Fans wondered whether it was true or not. Megan thee Stallion confirmed it on her Instagram page.

Look out for the Launch OCTOBER 19th!

Learn more about this collaboration.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: