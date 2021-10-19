Local
$1,000 Stolen in Family Dollar Heist!

A man walks in North College Family Dollar and robs the cashier. The surveillance camera shows the man pointing a gun at the cashier and requesting money from the register.

Around a $1,000 was stolen last Saturday when the suspect dressed in purple hat & sweatshirt with black pants and red shoes robbed Family Dollar. According to Fox 19 the suspect informed the cashier he was trying to get money to get home. He got away in a stolen Chevy Traverse.

If you see license plate  145TlZ or if you recognize the man in the video please inform North College Hill police at (513) 521-7171. Read more about this story https://www.fox19.com/2021/10/19/suspect-robs-north-college-hill-family-dollar-gunpoint/

Have you seen this man?

family dollar heist , North College Hill

