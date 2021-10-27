Cincinnati: This Halloween Lookout For Edibles Masquerading As Popular Snack And Candy Brands

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Parents, please make sure you check your kid’s candy and make sure they don’t have Marijuana edibles that look like candy and snacks. It’s crazy that we as parents have to worry about things like this but these are the times that we are living in.

Via Fox19

Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags,” he said.

Medical marijuana is legal for adults in Ohio; marijuana sold for general consumption is not.

A single serving of medical marijuana contains 10mg of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. A multiple-serving package sold in Ohio must contain fewer than 100mgs of THC in total.

