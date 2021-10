LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Snoop Dogg is opening up about the beef he had with Eminem. Snoop admits he was out of pocket.

It all started when Snoop gave his opinion on the 10 greatest MCs of all time, which decisively left Eminem off the list.

Then Eminem responded and it was on from there.

Now I am glad to see that they’ve put their differences behind them and made up as friends and respected equals, Snoop now admits he was “out of pocket” with the whole ordeal. (LoveBScott)

