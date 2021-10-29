Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Oh Hell No: Ice Cube Turns Down $9 Million Movie Role With Sony Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

To say the COVID-19 vaccine mandate has divided us as a nation is definitely an understatement at this point, now even affecting how Hollywood chooses its lead movie stars.

Seasoned rapper/actor Ice Cube is the latest to be made an example of that theory after recently quitting a film he was set to be paid a whopping $9 million for by Sony, simply because he refused to get vaccinated in order to be on set.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The film in question, a comedy ironically titled Oh Hell No, would’ve seen Cube in a co-starring role alongside Jack Black. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, producers on the project made it clear that all cast members would have to be vaccinated before shooting began this winter in Hawaii.

Although production on the film was already pushed back due to an injury Jack Black suffered in June of this year, the School Of Rock comedian is reportedly still attached to the project and Sony is currently looking for a replacement to fill Ice Cube’s shoes.

This isn’t the first of Cube’s issues with studio execs for potential projects. In addition the now-infamous delay in production for a final Friday sequel, take a look below at another movie that Ice Cube came in conflict with, via THR:

“Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ is the second project that Ice Cube has left in recent months. The rapper turned actor was to have co-starred in boxing movie ‘Flint Strong’ but is no longer involved. It’s unclear what circumstances prompted the departure. The Universal drama actually shot one day before the first COVID-19 shutdown stateside in March 2020. It is now in turnaround but is being reconstituted with a search for a new co-lead underway.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While Cube has in the past been a strong advocate for wearing masks throughout the global pandemic, even providing a PPE donation of 2,000 face masks to Bacone College in Oklahoma this past August, it seems he’s on the side of Kyrie Irving, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Chris Brown when it comes to getting vaccinated. May they all stay safe out here.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

7 photos Launch gallery

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Continue reading Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As the delta variant continues to infect more Americans, the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing down. New infection cases continue to rise and hospitals once again are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of present clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Here is a list of famous anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19. READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"]

Oh Hell No: Ice Cube Turns Down $9 Million Movie Role With Sony Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close