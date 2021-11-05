Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Kicks Off Today And You’re In For Some Major Discounts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tis the season for savings! We’re officially in the last two months of the year, which means it’s time to take full advantage of all sales for the holidays. If you’re a lover of all things beauty, makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare, then you’ll want to pay close attention. Starting today, Sephora will host their Holiday Savings event that will run until November 15th.

Sephora Beauty Insiders can take advantage of the savings, no matter their tier. That means regardless of you Insider level (Rouge, VIB, Insider), you’ll have access to all the discounts. If you haven’t joined the Beauty Insider program, then you’ll want to sign up ASAP so you can enjoy offers, savings, samples, and experiences for all.

Shoppers can access the event in-store and online using code YAYHOLIDAY and discounts will include: Rouge 20% off accessible from 11/5 to 11/15, VIB 15% off accessible from 11/09 to 11/15, Insider 10% off accessible from 11/11 to 11/15. Sephora Collection is also 30% off in store and online to Beauty Insiders from November 5th through November 15th – with no promo code needed.

That’s not all. Enjoy Sephora’s latest offerings which include Same-Day Delivery, or BOPIS, and free shipping when you use code FREESHIP for online purchases.

Stocking stuffing and gift giving just got a little easier. Thanks, Sephora!

Take a look at some of this season’s must have products.

Happy shopping (and saving)!

