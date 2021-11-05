Key Glock Breaks Down His New Mixtape ‘Yellow Tape 2’ & Feeding Off Fan Energy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Following his fan-favorite 2020 mixtape Yellow Tape, Memphis-bred emcee Key Glock stopped by Posted On The Corner to debut newly-released sequel mixtape that dropped today in addition to answering a few questions surrounding the making of Yellow Tape 2 and how the fans are his biggest fuel to keep grinding.

Of course, Incognito had a few rapid-fire question to throw at the Paper Route Empire standout, including his favorite project in the catalogue, whether he’s more of a TV or movie person, getting more into the fashion game and one of the most important of them all: drums or flats?!

Enjoy Incognitios conversation with Key Glock for Posted On The Corner Below, and go stream Yellow Tape 2 right now on all streaming platforms:

