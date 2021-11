LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats go out to our Cincinnati Reds player Nick Castellanos wins his first Silver Slugger Award.

Via Fox19

The National League All-Star put up career highs in home runs and OBP in 2021.

He finished the season batting .309 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI and 164 hits.

