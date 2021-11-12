Arts & Entertainment
Lori Harvey Rocks A Little Black Dress In The Michael Kors Holiday Campaign

The Michael Kors Holiday Campaign has been revealed, and it definitely has us in the mood for glitz, glamour, and all-things festive! 

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Michael Kors Holiday Campaign has been revealed, and it definitely has us in the mood for glitz, glamour, and all-things festive! The jubilant campaign features the gorgeous Lori Harvey who acts as a deejay while donning a jazzy little black dress, and of course she looks amazing!

The campaign video opens up with a view of the New York City skyline.  It then cuts to model Bella Hadid getting out of a black SUV while wearing a silver, sequin party dress and heading into The Skylark NYC.  She joins Bretman Rock, Tina Leung, Lori Harvey, and other party patrons on a rooftop as they commence to celebrate the holidays while jamming to the popular Sister Sledge song, “We Are Family”, playing in the background.  Lori eventually steps from behind the deejay booth showing off her gorgeous shape and looking marvelous in a simple black dress paired with a black stockings, diamond necklace, a silver watch, and a diamond ring.

The group of beautiful ladies then join Michael Kors himself as they dance and sing under a disco ball and celebrate the holidays fabulously.

Lori’s Instagram fans were here for the holiday video as they praised her for looking stunning as usual.  They left hearts, fire emojis, and sweet comments under her video.  One follower wrote, “It’s you playing DJ for me 😂🙌🏾🙌🏾.” While another follower encourage Lori to keep grinding by writing, “👏GET👏THOSE👏CHECKS👏SIS!! ✨.”

We are here for Lori’s partnership with Michael Kors.  The fashion brand has definitely stepped its game up over the years, and we can’t way to see the new designs they have in store!

Lori Harvey Rocks A Little Black Dress In The Michael Kors Holiday Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

