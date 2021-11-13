Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Porsha Williams recently took to Instagram to show off her glowing skin in a fresh-faced selfie. In a pre-glam look wearing nothing but lash extensions and a hair wrap, the 40-year-old showed off her “flaws and all” as she prepared for an IG Live glam session and an in-depth talk about her new book, The Pursuit of Porsha.

Porsha also included her finished glam in the IG post as well, giving her 6.6 million IG followers the perfect before and after looks as she promoted her memoir.

Check it out below.

The Pursuit of Porsha is said to be Porsha’s intimate life story as she shares tragic experiences and difficult memories from her past and present, all of which have shaped her own experiences as a mother and business owner. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopes that her memoir can help readers learn how to heal and find strength in their darkest moments.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse,” the Bravo star said of the book in a statement last year. “I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings.”

She continued, “I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor. I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.” The Pursuit of Porsha is available for pre-order now until the official release on November 30. The entrepreneur is also busy promoting her nationwide book tour, with tour dates available in her Instagram bio. Don’t miss… Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend? Can We Talk About Porsha Williams’ Mother’s Day Kaftan Now?

