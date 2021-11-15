Fashion & Style
Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Were Stylishly Twinning In David Koma At The King Richard Premiere

Serena and Olympia are always winning our hearts over with their matching fashion get-ups, and this time was no different.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s a good slay from Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian. The tennis star and her daughter were absolutely fabulous at the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles. The popular pair turned heads in David Koma ensembles and fashionably adorable doesn’t adequately describe their looks!

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Serena and Olympia are always winning our hearts over with their matching fashion get-ups, and this time was no different.  The Grand Slam Cup winner showed up at the King Richard premiere in a black cut-out shoulder top adorned with silver beads and paired with black shorts.  Her one silver studded thigh-high boot (and one black) wrapped perfectly around her toned legs.  She accessorized the look with silver earrings and a silver watch.

Olympia complemented her mother’s fly in a similar black top featuring silver beads, black leggings, and tights that included one silver studded leg and one black leg.  Not to be outdone, Alexis (Serena’s husband and Olympia’s father) looked debonair as he stood next to this ladies in a white collared shirt and black suit.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

King Richard is the story of Serena and Venus William’s tennis journey.  The movie stars Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, with Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal.  It hits theaters on November 19th.

 

Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Were Stylishly Twinning In David Koma At The King Richard Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

