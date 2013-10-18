CLOSE
Prada’s First Black Campaign Model Lands Vogue Cover

Malaika Firth is known as “London’s new modeling wonder” and we can see why!

In July, the Kenyan-born beauty became Prada’s first black campaign model in 19 years, and now she’s a Vogue cover star.

According to reports, Malaika graces the shopping issue inside the November issue of Vogue UK. At 19 years old, she shows off her modeling talents in a navy military-inspired coat and leather pants.

Designer Micheal Kors says Malaika is fashion’s new it-girl. “There’s a girl called Malaika Firth who I think is gorgeous,” he told Vouge. “She’s just amazing.”

“I’m proud I’m the second black [Prada] model, but also I’m bi-racial,” Malaika said during an interview with WWD. “I find it really good that I’m not white and I’m not black.”

We send out big congratulations to Ms. Firth! Check out her cover below.

Prada’s First Black Campaign Model Lands Vogue Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

