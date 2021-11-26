Video of 9th Grader Physically Assaults Teacher Goes Viral!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A video of a white ninth grade student at Castleberry High School in Texas physically assaulting a Black substitute teacher has gone viral. Meanwhile the mother is blaming the teacher for the students behavior.

After striking the teacher, she calls her mom and blurts out offensive and threatening language.

The students was suspended for three days but we are hoping she will face more serious consequences for her actions. According to Steve Pool of the United Educators Association, the student could face felony charges for her actions, since teachers are considered public servants.

The child’s mother, Brittany Evans, told local news stations that she’s met with the school over 10 times and have suggested her daughter be in special education classes due to her multiple learning disorders.

What are your thoughts?

