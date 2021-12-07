LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Naomi Osaka is about to test the theories of blondes having more fun. And judging from her latest Instagram picture, she’s going to have a ball. The 24-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion showed off her latest hairdo, done by celebrity stylist Martin-Christopher Harper, while dressed in a silver metallic mini dress.

“ the scar on my leg is never gonna go away,” Osaka captioned her photos. Scar? I’m too busy obsessing over her dress, toned legs, and beautiful new hairstyle to notice a scar.

Naomi isn’t new to the hair switch up. In fact, she often uses her hair as a way of self expression. During the 2020 Olympics, the Tennis star wore red and whit braids to represent her Japanese heritage.

At the MET Gala, she gave Cynthia (Angelica Pickles doll from Rugrats) vibes in this sculpted hairdo.

This hot pink wig was another memorable moment that showed up on her Instagram feed.

And who can forget the political statement she made with her braids that read, “Silence is Violence.”

Needless to say, Osaka likes to experiment with new looks. This new blonde do is one of my favorites, but who knows how long she’ll have it for. One thing about Black women is we’re going to change our hairstyles up every other day. What do you think? Are you feeling’ Naomi’s latest look?

5 Times Naomi Oksaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

