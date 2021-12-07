Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Zendaya Gives Us Spidy-Inspired Fashion At The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Photocall

Give Zendaya a theme and she's going to body it in the most fashionable way possible.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Spiderman: No Way Home" Photocall

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Zendaya Coleman knows how to slay a press tour. The actress, who is currently promoting her latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been generating lots of buzz with her red carpet ensembles. This time around, Coleman attended a photocall for the film, clad in an Alexander McQueen blazer from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

The Euphoria actress served the highest of high fashion looks in an oversized grey blazer adorned with draping crystals. Her stocking boots matched her double-breasted blazer. To keep the theme going, she accessorized with spider web earrings.

"Spiderman: No Way Home" Photocall

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Can we take a second to get into the details of this look?

"Spiderman: No Way Home" Photocall

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Styled by none other than the image architect himself Law Roach, the mastermind behind all of Coleman’s looks took to Instagram to flaunt his work.

“Choose your weapon…. Tom wearing @celine or Z wearing @alexandermcqueen,” he captioned the carousel of videos.

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially premieres December 17th. That means we have a couple more weeks of Coleman slaying the red carpet as she promotes the film. The actress is known for sticking to themes, so it’ll be fun to see what else her and Law Roach create together. What do you think? Are you feeling her Spidy-inspired look?

DON’T MISS…

Zendaya Coleman Is The Youngest Celebrity To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Zendaya Coleman Channels Model Donyale Luna On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue

Zendaya Turns Heads In ‘Wet’ Balmain Look At The Venice Film Festival

Zendaya Gives Us Spidy-Inspired Fashion At The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Photocall  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close