Situational and Tactical Trainer Gives Tips On How To Stay Safe Due To Rise Of Crime [WATCH]

As if the pandemic wasn’t enough to worry about, the rising crime rate when it comes to robberies has truly  become an issue we can’t afford to ignore.

As a result, we had an insightful interview with Situational and Tactical trainer Marchelle Davis for today’s “Trending Topics” report in hopes of giving everyone out there some knowledge when it comes to defending yourself.

According to the stats, robbery around the country is up 73%, with aggravated assaults also up 239% and violent crime as a whole increased by a whooping 398%. Davis provides some key tips that she teaches in her program My Sister’s Keeper Defense Training, which includes being aware of surroundings, using caution when posting vacation photos, making a note of eye contact in strange situation and even taking a closer look at those who follow you on social media.

Being that an attack can happen to anyone at any time, take a minute to listen to our interview with Marchelle Davis for “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

