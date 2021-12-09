LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sometimes the people we see on television are the main ones doing the most dirt when the cameras are off.

A former reality star that appeared on TLC’s hit family-oriented series 19 Kids & Counting has been convicted of possessing child pornography after his viral arrest back in April.

The jury found Josh Duggar guilty on both counts of receiving and possession in his child pornography trial. According to TMZ, Duggar’s legal team intends to appeal even given the prosecution’s claim that some of those images in his possession included minors below the age of 12. A sentencing date hasn’t yet been set yet, although it’s expected for sometime in Spring 2022.

More details on the investigation below, via TMZ:

“On November 19, the feds raided his office at the car dealership where Duggar worked in Arkansas … DHS agents seized his computer plus his iPhone and a MacBook from inside an RV.

The two-week-long trial included testimony from digital forensic analysts along with other witnesses. One family friend claimed the former reality star confessed to molesting children in a tearful testimony on the witness stand.”

Duggar’s child porn problem first came to light back in 2015 when it was revealed that he molested multiple underage girls when he was between the ages of 14 – 15, occurring years before him and his family appeared on the reality series. Being that some of his victims include five of his sisters, 19 Kids and Counting got canceled once the allegations went public, and even its spinoff, Counting On, suffered a similar fate earlier this year following his recent arrest.

Josh Duggar now faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Watch him being booked at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office below:

Former '19 Kids And Counting' Star Josh Duggar Convicted On Possessing Child Porn